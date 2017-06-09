Reminders-June 8, 2017

Outdoor Youth Expo

The Lakeshore Conservation Club will host the Outdoor Youth Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10. This event to free for all kids.

Grassroots Concerts fundraiser

Sherwood Forest in Lake Shore will host a Happy Hour for a Cause fundraiser for the Grassroots Concerts series from 5-7 p.m. Monday, June 12.

A fully deductible donation of $15 will be accepted at the door, with all proceeds going to Grassroots Concerts, for the wine and appetizer social featuring hors d'oeuvres from Prairie Bay Grill and Catering and wine donated by Cash Wise Liquors.

RSVP to Prairie Bay at 218-824-6444.

Charles Ross case

Ron Manger, of Fifty Lakes, will share his research into the Charles Ross kidnapping and murder that was perpetrated by Crosby-Ironton native John Seadlund at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at the Historic Log Village in Crosslake.

Library program

Nine Jewels - Stories of Wit and Wisdom from India will feature Z Mistry and Greg Herriges with stories and music from India at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, at the Cole Memorial Building in Pequot Lakes. This program is ideal for elementary school age kids 5 and older.