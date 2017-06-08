Local kids to put new spin on 'Hansel and Gretel'

As told by a fairy godmother named Streptococcus, the audience will learn what really happened with Hansel and Gretel. Sure, they were abandoned in the forest. But what happened after that, as told by Streptococcus, is something else altogether.

It seems that Hansel and Gretel weren't very innocent. They were actually fugitives being tracked by Inspector Wombat and Sergeant Ringworm of Scotland Yard. During their time in the forest, it seems they wreaked havoc on the lives of the Three Little Pigs. They brought distress to the Three Bears and stole cookies from Goldilocks. They tormented Little Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Wolf. And that wicked witch in the house made of candy wasn't really so wicked after all. They caused chaos and confusion wherever they went.

This different take on the familiar story is directed by Laura Marsolek. The cast of child actors includes Austin Asher, Lauren Asher, Hannah Ausland, Willa Borchert, Ava Clair, Oliver Clair, Maddison Franzen, Ethan Johnson, Alexis Loosbrock, Anakin Miller, Jasmine Patnoe, Autumn Paulus, Caleb Pence, Lillian Pringle, Tatiana Roberts, Emerald Scearcy and Layla Wallace.

Adult actors in the production include Jesse Brutscher, Bri Keran and Marc Oliphant.

Scenery for the play is designed by Tim Leagjeld. Dawn Marks designed costumes, and George Marsolek acted as both technical director and designer of sound and lighting. Shawna Sylvester is stage manager.

Ticket for the show are available from the CLC Theatre Box Office at 218-855-8199 or online at www.clcmn.edu/arts.