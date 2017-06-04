Five Wings seeks Master Artist Award nominations

Nominations will be accepted for artists working in any artistic discipline, including but not limited to: visual arts two- and three-dimensional, music, dance, writing, theater, film and media.

Deadline for nominations is June 7.

Anyone can nominate an artist for this distinction, which provides a $10,000 cash award; an original, custom-designed, handcrafted award; public recognition at the 2018 Celebration of the Arts; and online presence on the FWAC website.

To be eligible, nominees must have lived in Region Five for at least five years, must be a currently practicing artist, must not be currently enrolled in any degree-seeking program at any educational level, and must not be a previous FWAC Master Artist Award recipient.

Selection criteria includes an evaluation of the artist's body of work, which must represent an investigation and maturation of their personal creativity and must demonstrate a high aesthetic level of artistic ability with a strong consistency of expression over the course of his/her career.

The nominee should have made a significant impact, as demonstrated by respect of peers and community, contributions to excellence and public appreciation of the art form through teaching, preserving and/or advocacy.

Previous Master Artist Award recipients are Kayleen Horsma, painter from Menahga; Charles Kapsner, painter from Little Falls; Jeff Kreitz, sculptor from Breezy Point; and Doris Stengl, poet from Brainerd.

Visit the Five Wings website at www.fwac.org for more information and access to the online nomination form.

For more information, contact the Five Wings Arts Council at vicki.fwac@arvig.net or 1-877- 654-2166.