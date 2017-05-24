Based on the life of the matriarch of the Merritt family that discovered iron ore in Minnesota, the 90-minute expose captures the struggles drawn from historically accurate research. Nickisch, of Pequot Lakes, is the great-great-great-granddaughter of Hephzibeth Jewett Merritt.

After arriving in 1856 at the head of the Great Lakes, Hephzibeth, her husband, Lewis, and their eight sons helped shape the city of Duluth.

The Merritts' most enduring legacy is Minnesota's mining industry itself, which has been a large part of the state's economy since the 19th century.

Within three years of discovering iron ore, the Merritts owned several mines and had built a railroad leading to immense ore docks in Duluth. On the cusp of controlling a mining empire in northern Minnesota, they lost everything to business titan John D. Rockefeller.

It is in the troubled times following their discovery of iron that "Hephzibeth, Woman of Iron" takes place. On the day her sons lose the Mesabi to Rockefeller, 84-year-old Hephzibeth tries to shore up the spirits of her granddaughter, Ruth.

As the discovery of iron ore on the Mesabi is woven into her tale, the audience discovers the strength and courage that is Hephzibeth Merritt. As noted by the Minnesota Historical Society, public buildings, parks and businesses bear the family's name.

Nickisch is active in regional theater, most recently directing "Disney's Beauty and the Beast" for Pequot Lakes Community Theater. She has performed roles including Mama Rose in "Gypsy," Miss Hannigan in "Annie," and Hannah in "Spitfire Grill." She has performed "Hephzibeth, Woman of Iron" across the state, including at St. Cloud State University, Central Lakes College, Northland Community College and New York Mills Regional Cultural Center.

