GLAPA seeks director submissions
The Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts is seeking director submissions for its 2018-19 season.
GLAPA produces three community theater performances each season and is in the process of organizing that season now. The season may include drama, comedy and small or large cast musicals.
To apply to be a director for this coming season, submit a letter of interest, a resume that includes theater and directing experience, and a list of three shows that you propose to direct.
Send materials to: ISD 186 Community Education, Attn: GLAPA director search, 30805 Olson St., Pequot Lakes, MN 56472; or via email to rspiczka@isd186.org.
The deadline for submissions is June 15. For more information, contact Rich Spiczka, Pequot Lakes Community Education director, at 218-568-9200.