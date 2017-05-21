GLAPA seeks director submissions

To apply to be a director for this coming season, submit a letter of interest, a resume that includes theater and directing experience, and a list of three shows that you propose to direct.

Send materials to: ISD 186 Community Education, Attn: GLAPA director search, 30805 Olson St., Pequot Lakes, MN 56472; or via email to rspiczka@isd186.org.

The deadline for submissions is June 15. For more information, contact Rich Spiczka, Pequot Lakes Community Education director, at 218-568-9200.