GLAPA to hold 'Legally Blonde' auditions
Auditions for the Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts summer production of "Legally Blonde, The Musical" will take place from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, May 17 and 19, in the Pequot Lakes High School choir room.
Those attending auditions should be prepared to sing and move around. Auditioners can come with something prepared, but that is not required.
Director is Amy Borash and vocal director is Lauren Nickisch. The production is by special arrangement with Music Theater International.
Call 218-568-9200 for more information.