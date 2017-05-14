Author to appear at area book-signing events

Parts of the novel take place in the central lakes area in 1919, when Will Lindstrom, 16, traveled from southern Minnesota via the Transcontinental Railway into the wilds of eastern Montana to find Uncle Amer. Decades later, he recounts that difficult journey west, pays homage to the life that was, and reveals controversial truths about his beloved uncle and the prejudice that killed him.

Szarke will appear at the following events from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., unless otherwise noted: Brainerd Spring Festival, May 13, Washington Educational Services Building in Brainerd; Cherry Car Show, June 3, Pequot Lakes; Brainerd Arts in the Park, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. July 2, Gregory Park in Brainerd; Pequot Lakes Bean Hole Days, July 12; Pine River Summerfest, July 28-29; Pequot Lakes Chokecherry Festival, Aug. 5; and The Corn Feed, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 19 at Granny's in Emily/Outing.