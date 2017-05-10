Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Calendar of events: May 10, 2017

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 4:47 p.m.

    MAY

    13 Welcome Wannigan, Gull Lake, for walleye/northern pike fishing opener

    13 Evan Lindquist Memorial 5K run/2K walk, 9 a.m., Pine River Information Center

    13 Pequot Lakes Block Party, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., downtown Pequot Lakes

    13 Made in Minnesota: A Celebration of Local Authors book festival, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Cole Memorial Building, Pequot Lakes

    13 Spring Arts & Crafts Festival, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Brainerd High School

    16 Crosslake Area Historical Society fundraiser, 6 p.m., Whitefish Lodge and Suites

    Explore related topics:lifestylesentertainmentCalendarcalendar of eventsWelcome WanniganEvan Lindquist MemorialPequot Lakes Block PartyCelebration of Local Authors
    Advertisement
    randomness