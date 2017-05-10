Calendar of events: May 10, 2017
MAY
13 Welcome Wannigan, Gull Lake, for walleye/northern pike fishing opener
13 Evan Lindquist Memorial 5K run/2K walk, 9 a.m., Pine River Information Center
13 Pequot Lakes Block Party, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., downtown Pequot Lakes
13 Made in Minnesota: A Celebration of Local Authors book festival, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Cole Memorial Building, Pequot Lakes
13 Spring Arts & Crafts Festival, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Brainerd High School
16 Crosslake Area Historical Society fundraiser, 6 p.m., Whitefish Lodge and Suites