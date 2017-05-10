Search
    Prairie Fire Children's Theatre stages 'Wizard of Oz' in Pequot Lakes

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 7:00 a.m.
    Nancy Vogt/Echo Journal Munchkins perform in “The Wizard of Oz.”1 / 5
    Nancy Vogt/Echo Journal The opening scene of “The Wizard of Oz” included Auntie Em (Jaida Case), Dorothy (Layla Wallace), Toto (Wyatt Huser) and Uncle Henry (Grant Thompson).2 / 5
    Nancy Vogt/Echo Journal Layla Wallace, as Dorothy, oils the Tinman, played by Josiah Sechser during a dress rehearsal Friday, April 28, of the Prairie Fire Children’s Theatre production of “The Wizard of Oz.”3 / 5
    Nancy Vogt/Echo Journal Stella Davis portrays Glinda in "The Wizard of Oz."4 / 5
    Nancy Vogt/Echo Journal Munchkins perform in “The Wizard of Oz.”5 / 5

    Two actors from Prairie Fire Children's Theatre spent a week working with Pequot Lakes area children to stage two performances of "The Wizard of Oz," by Daniel Nordquist and Deborah Pick.

    The Pequot Lakes High School auditorium was filled with energetic young actors Friday, April 28, as they donned costumes for the first time during a dress rehearsal for that evening's performance. They also performed a show Saturday morning, April 29.

    Pequot Lakes Community Education and Essentia Health sponsored the performances. Prairie Fire performers who worked with children were Holly Dickerson as the Wicked Witch of the West and Jeremy Day as the Scarecrow.

