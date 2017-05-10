The Pequot Lakes High School auditorium was filled with energetic young actors Friday, April 28, as they donned costumes for the first time during a dress rehearsal for that evening's performance. They also performed a show Saturday morning, April 29.

Pequot Lakes Community Education and Essentia Health sponsored the performances. Prairie Fire performers who worked with children were Holly Dickerson as the Wicked Witch of the West and Jeremy Day as the Scarecrow.