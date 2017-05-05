'Greater Tuna' features performers familiar to stage

Danielowski joined the performance after having her own students prepare and perform a show reawakened an interest in theater. She will portray Petey Fisk, the head of the local humane society.

Sweeney wound up playing Stanley Bumiller because a cancelled Knowledge Bowl practice coincided with play tryouts. Knowledge Bowl coach Isaak Anderson is also director of the play.

Lupella is a Pine River-Backus graduate and a former performer with Phoenix Theatre productions at the historic Sheldon Theatre in Red Wing. He plays reporter Chad Hartford, city council candidate Phineas Blye and Sheriff Givens.

The Hansons are a mother-daughter duo familiar to those who attended performances of "A Christmas Carol." Katey will perform as Stanley's younger sister whereas Mary Kay will be Elmer Watkins and Pearl Burras.

"Greater Tuna" will be performed at 1 p.m. Friday, May 5; 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6; and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 7, in the Pine River-Backus High School gym.