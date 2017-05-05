Calendar of events: May 5, 2017

5 Minnesota in World War I: The Great War, a living history experience, 4 p.m., Lifehouse Coffee Shop, Pine River, free Legacy program

5 "Greater Tuna," 7 p.m., Pine River-Backus High School old gym, PR-B Community Theater production

6 Pine River-Backus Early Childhood Coalition kids stuff garage sale, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., The Warehouse, Pine River

6 Mounted Eagles Run for the Horseshoes 5K, 9 a.m., Benvelle Equestrian Center, Pequot Lakes

6 Breezy Point fly-in, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Breezy Point Airport

6 Heartland Animal Rescue Team fundraising walk, 10 a.m., Nisswa Community Center

6 Teach a Kid to Trap Shoot, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Lakeshore Conservation Club

6 Smelt & Fish Fry, 4 p.m., Backus Fire Department

6 Benefit for Liliana Grace Carey, 4-7 p.m., Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Pequot Lakes

6 "Greater Tuna," 7 p.m., Pine River-Backus High School old gym, PR-B Community Theater production

7 "Greater Tuna," 2 p.m., Pine River-Backus High School old gym, PR-B Community Theater production

7 Bridges of Hope Afternoon Tea for Hope, 2-4:30 p.m., Cragun's Legacy Pavilion, East Gull Lake

7 Lakes Area Music Festival performance "Very Viennese," 7 p.m., Lutheran Church of the Cross, Nisswa

8 Minnesota in World War I: The Great War, a living history experience, 10:30 a.m., Cole Memorial Building, Pequot Lakes, free Legacy program

8 Pine River Distinguished Chamber Member Banquet, Pine River American Legion

9 Central Lakes College Community Band, 7:30 p.m., Chalberg Theatre, Brainerd