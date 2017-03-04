Vibrant Beginnings opens at CLC Art Gallery

The exhibition is on display through March 31 and is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 pm. Monday-Friday. The gallery will be closed March 10-17 for spring break.

This exhibition showcases work in a variety of disciplines. Artists use both contemporary and traditional methods to create work, which often addresses current events, personal experiences and identities, and cliché. The work of these artists comes together to create a modern dialogue in Vibrant Beginnings.

Artwork created in the mediums of acrylic and oil paintings, digital illustration, mixed media, pencil drawings, collage and ceramic pottery and sculpture will be on display.

Participating artists are Amy Edwards, Ashlee Carter, Daniel Truong, Diana Killian, Elijah Gabrio, Jennie Tulenchik, Kira Moses, Martin Nelson, Mitchell Cory Nelson, Rebecca Smude, Roberta Schroeder, Teagan Maloney and Tyler Huss.

A juror talk will accompany the exhibition from 2-2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2, in the CLC art studio, RoomE425. Visitors will learn more about the juror's experience and reasons for choosing the work she did and how it all came together into one cohesive exhibition, along with exploring some of her own personal work and studio practices.

An artists reception from 2:30-5 p.m. will follow the juror talk. Awards for Juror's, CLC President's and People's choice will be given out at this time. Visitors are encouraged to vote on their favorite piece for the People's Choice Award before the reception.

All events associated with it are free and open to the public.