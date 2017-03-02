Reminders-March 2, 2017
World Day
of Prayer
Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Pequot Lakes will host the World Day of Prayer at 10 a.m. Friday, March 3, with involvement of six other area churches: Pequot Lakes Baptist, Grace United Methodist in Pequot Lakes, St. Christopher's Catholic in Nisswa, Christ Community in Nisswa, Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa and Living Savior in Lake Shore.
This year's featured country is the Philippines. Offering for the day will be divided between the World Day of Prayer ministry and the Lakes Area Food Shelf in Pequot Lakes.
Polar Plunge
The Polar Plunge, a fundraiser for Special Olympics Minnesota, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 4, on Pelican Lake at Breezy Point Resort. Check-in will be held from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Pequot Lakes
School Carnival
The annual Pequot Lakes Schools Community Carnival will be from 3-7 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Pequot Lakes High School.
This family-friendly event has activities for all ages. Admission is $7 in advance or $8 at the door. Children ages 4 and under get in for free. Advance wristbands can be bought until March 3 at Schaefer's Foods in Nisswa, Lake Country Crafts and Cones in Crosslake, and Lakes Latte, SuperAmerica and Supervalu in Pequot Lakes.