Calendar of events-March 3, 2017

3 World Day of Prayer, 10 a.m., Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Pequot Lakes

4 Polar Plunge, 1 p.m., Pelican Lake, Breezy Point Resort

4 Pequot Lakes School Carnival, 3-7 p.m., Pequot Lakes Middle & High School

4 Ms. Blarney & Mr. Malarkey Pageant, 8 p.m., Manhattan's at Manhattan Beach Lodge

8 International Women's Day event, Central Lakes College, Brainerd, 9 a.m.-noon in Chalberg Theatre, noon-4 p.m. in the cafeteria

10 Breezy Point Figure Skating Club show "Paradise on Ice," 7 p.m., Breezy Point Ice Arena

10 John Gorka in Grassroots Concert, 7:30 p.m., Live Well Night Club and Coffee Bar at the Journey Church, Nisswa

11 St. Urho's Day Grasshopper Hop, 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Crosslake establishments

11 Minnesota author Colin Mustful book talk, 2 p.m., Lifehouse Coffee Shop, Pine River

12 Breezy Point Figure Skating Club show "Paradise on Ice," 5 p.m., Breezy Point Ice Arena

13 Minnesota author Colin Mustful book talk, 1 p.m., Pequot Lakes Library