Reminders-Feb. 23, 2017

Rafferty's Pizza will pair with the four breweries in the area: Big Axe, Jack Pine, Gull Dam and Roundhouse. There will be wine pairing too, and Rafferty's will launch its pie of the month.

Grassroots Concert

Bill Staines will perform a Grassroots Concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at the Live Well Night Club and Coffee Bar at the Journey Church, Nisswa. Cost is $10 at the door. Food or cash donations for the food shelf are welcome.

Timber Bay fundraiser

The Pequot Lakes/Pine River area of Timber Bay will host a spaghetti feed/silent auction fundraiser from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Pine River American Legion. Cost is $8 for adults, $5 for children and $25 for families.

Silent auction items are goods and services donated by area businesses, as well as handcrafted items.

Comedic juggler in PL

Comedic juggler Alex Clark will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, in the Pequot Lakes High School theater as part of the Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts season.

Tickets are $14 for adults, $12 for seniors ages 60 and up, and $10 for youth ages 18 and under. To buy tickets, go to www.glapa.info or call Pequot Lakes Community Education at 218-568-9200.