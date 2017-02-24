Calendar of Events-Feb. 24, 2017
FEBRUARY
24 Men and Boys Wild Game Feed, 5 p.m., Trailside Center, Pequot Lakes Baptist Church
24 Bill Staines in Grassroots Concert, 7:30 p.m., Live Well Night Club and Coffee Bar at the Journey Church, Nisswa
24 Gull Lake Frozen Fore: Frozen Flop, 5 p.m. registration, 7 p.m. jump, Frozen Fore tent near Holiday in Nisswa
25 Gull Lake Frozen Fore: Golf and pub crawl, locations around Gull Lake
25 Kids Against Hunger fundraiser pancake breakfast, 9-11 a.m., Sherwood Forest, Lake Shore
25 Timber Bay spaghetti feed fundraiser, 4-7 p.m., Pine River American Legion
25 Comic juggler Alex Clark, 7:30 p.m. Pequot Lakes High School Auditorium, Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts
26 Gull Lake Frozen Fore: Food Fest, tent near Holiday in Nisswa
MARCH
1-4 Brainerd Community Theatre presents "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof," 7:30 p.m. each day & 2 p.m. March 4, Chalberg Theatre, Central Lakes College, Brainerd