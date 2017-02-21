Comedic juggler to stage show Feb. 25 in Pequot Lakes

Clark, of Los Angeles, captivates his audiences by mixing family-friendly and edgy humor with knife juggling and ladder balancing. While most comedians tell jokes from the safety of a stage, Clark finishes his act from high above the crowd while balanced atop a free-standing ladder. He's juggled chainsaws, tempted fate with fire, and balanced on big unicycles.

His passion for entertaining was recognized at an early age when he was accepted at Pioneer Valley Performing Arts High School, where he honed his skills as a comedian and juggler.

With training from the Groundlings Theater Company, Cirque Du Soleil and a hippie-run arts high school, Clark has received two People's Choice Awards and was an official selection of the Los Angeles Comedy Fair. Other performance venues include The San Diego Buskers Fest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Canadian Fringe Circuit.

Tickets are $14 for adults, $12 for seniors ages 60 and up, and $10 for youth ages 18 and under.

For more information and to buy tickets, go to www.glapa.info or call Pequot Lakes Community Education at 218-568-9200.

This performance is sponsored by the Brainerd Dispatch and the Pineandlakes Echo Journal and is made possible by Minnesota voters through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.