Staines to kick off Grassroots Concerts season

Staines, of New Hampshire, is a folk troubadour whose music is Americana filled with cowboys, Yukon adventures, fishermen and everyday working people. Singing mostly his own songs, Staines weaves a blend of gentle wit and humor into his performances. Many of his songs are published in grade school music books, church hymnals and scouting campfire songbooks.

Over the decades, Staines has been heard on "A Prairie Home Companion" and "Mountain Stage," and his music has been featured in many films, including "Off and Running" with Cyndi Lauper.

For more information about Staines, visit www.acousticmusic.com/staines/luckystar.htm.

Admission for general seating is $10 at the door for adults and $5 for children under 12 with listening attention when accompanied by an adult. Seating is first-come, first-served. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The Live Well Nightclub and Coffee bar is located in the Journey Church next to the school in Nisswa.

The rest of the schedule for the Grassroots Concerts series is: March 10, John Gorka; March 24, Reina del Cid; April 7, Pierce Pettis; and April 28, Wild Ponies.

Grassroots performances are made possible in part by a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council with funding through the Minnesota state Legislature.

Nonperishable food items or cash donations are welcome at all concerts.

For more information on the concert series, go to www.grassrootsconcerts.org, visit Grassroots Concerts on Facebook, or call 218-829-4092.