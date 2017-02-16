Calendar of Events: Feb. 16, 2017

19 Nisswa Winter Jubilee Ice Fishing Derby, noon-2 p.m., Nisswa Lake

23 Tasting fundraising event for Kids Against Hunger, 6-8 p.m., Pickle Factory, Nisswa

24 Men and Boys Wild Game Feed, 5 p.m., Trailside Center, Pequot Lakes Baptist Church

24 Bill Staines in Grassroots Concert, 7:30 p.m., Live Well Night Club and Coffee Bar at the Journey Church, Nisswa

24 Gull Lake Frozen Fore: Frozen Flop, Hole-in-the-Day Bay, Gull Lake

25 Gull Lake Frozen Fore: Golf and pub crawl

25 Timber Bay spaghetti feed fundraiser, 4-7 p.m., Pine River American Legion

25 Comic juggler Alex Clark, 7:30 p.m. Pequot Lakes High School Auditorium, Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts