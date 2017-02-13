Illusion Theatre to present one-man play 'Thurgood' at CLC

The play focuses on the life of civil rights activist and Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall. The story goes back to Marshall's childhood, when his father brought him along to court and his teacher made him study the U.S. Constitution, and follows him through law school and his time with the Supreme Court.

"Thurgood" premiered in 2006 with James Earl Jones in the role, and a 2008 Broadway revival featured Laurence Fishburne.

Illusion's production will feature Minneapolis actor Neil Hazard as Marshall.

Tickets for the show are available at the CLC Box Office at 218-855-8199 or online at www.clcmn.edu/arts.