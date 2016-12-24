On Thursday, Dec. 15, in the high school auditorium, the Pequot Lakes sixth- through eighth- grade concert and symphony bands presented a program, "Through the Seasons," as a perfectly bedecked antidote to the subzero temperatures and snowy conditions outside.

Led by director Michael Sommerness, this year's holiday performances crossed musical genres, and Santa could have hopped between as many rooftops, going from songs of sleigh rides and bells to "Hard Rock Blues," "A Burglar's Holiday," "Willows of (and Wizards in) Winter" and much "Amazing Grace."

With solos woven throughout the program's tightly crafted selections, individual instrument standouts were plentiful. Boosted by the auditorium's concert hall acoustics, the audience could pick out single melodies of flutes, clarinets, oboes, French horns, distinct drum-types interactively rolling, and a baritone saxophone vibing in sensurround clarity.

The evening's finale, a classic crooners' duet performed by the Symphony band, reflected Sommerness' on-stage critique of our prevailing winter weather, with air temperatures a long ways from Minnesota "Nice," and that, fittingly, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra would enjoy playing here tonight, because - "Baby, It's Cold Outside."

Steven Olson is a freelance writer/photographer with Flying Cloud Exposures, Baxter.