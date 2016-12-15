Reminders-Dec. 15, 2016

Funds raised go toward high school scholarships and veterans' programs.

Backus Children's Christmas party

The annual Backus American Legion Auxiliary Kid's Christmas Party will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Legion.

For children age 10 and under, the party includes a visit from Santa, a complimentary lunch, goodie bags and a gift project.

Just For Kix show

Pequot Lakes Just For Kix dancers will present their annual winter show at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, in the Pequot Lakes School Athletic Complex.