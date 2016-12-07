Reminders: Dec. 8, 2016

General admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12 with listening attention, when accompanied by an adult. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

At each concert, non-perishable food and cash donations are welcomed for local food shelves.

Legacy Chorale

The Legacy Chorale of Greater Minnesota will present a holiday concert, "Sing We Now of Christmas," at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Aitkin Opera House; and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Tornstrom Auditorium in Brainerd.

PR Market Square

The Pine River Market Square, a farmers' and crafters' market, will host an indoor market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at The Warehouse in Pine River, featuring local crafts, baked goods, canned goods, holiday wreaths and fresh produce.

Ideal Green Market

Ideal Green Market Cooperative will host a Holiday Gourmet Lunch and Silent Auction fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Old Milwaukee Club in Ideal Corners with food and unique gifts.

Cost is $20 per plate. People don't have to buy lunch to bid on auction items.