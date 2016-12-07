Calendar of events: Dec. 8, 2016

10 Pine River Market Square, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., The Warehouse, Pine River

10 Ugly Sweater Pub Crawl around Gull Lake

10 Ideal Green Market Cooperative's Gourmet Holiday Lunch & Silent Auction, 11 a.m-2 p.m., Old Milwaukee Club, Ideal Corners

10 Pine River Parade of Lights Day: horse-drawn wagon rides 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Legion, Lunch With Santa 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Legion, parade at 5 p.m., chamber open house and bonfire after parade, fireworks at 6:30 p.m.

10 Santa's Bobbin' Into Town, Pequot Lakes: magic show, 3:30 p.m., Cole Memorial Building; parade, 6 p.m.

10 Legacy Chorale of Greater Minnesota's Concert Series "Sing We Now of Christmas," 7:30 p.m., Butler Opera House, Aitkin

10 Tonic Sol-fa holiday show "I Still Believe," 7:30 p.m., Tornstrom Auditorium, Brainerd, Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center's Cultural Arts Series

11 Legacy Chorale of Greater Minnesota's Concert Series "Sing We Now of Christmas," 3:30 p.m., Tornstrom Auditorium, Brainerd

12 Holiday festival, 5-8 p.m., Central Lakes College, Brainerd

15-17 "Little Women," 7:30 p.m., Franklin Arts Center, Stage North Theater