Verch, Newberry to play Nisswa concert Dec. 9

Verch is a fiddler, singer and step dancer. By the time she graduated high school, she'd won the Canadian Open Old Time Fiddle Championship and released a pair of albums, followed by a year at Boston's Berklee College of Music and a win at the Canadian Grand Masters Fiddling Competition, which made her the first woman ever to take both of her country's two top contests.

Newberry, a frequent guest performer on "A Prairie Home Companion," has played music most of his life. He took up the guitar and banjo as a teenager and learned fiddle tunes from great Missouri fiddlers.

He still writes songs that consistently show up on Bluegrass charts, does solo and studio work, and plays and teaches at festivals and workshops in North America and abroad.

Both Newberry and Verch tour the world with their respective bands and projects. This will be Newberry's debut at Grassroots Concerts and Verch's third visit. For more about Verch and Newberry, go to www.aprilverch.com.

The Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar is located in the Journey Church next to the school in Nisswa.

Concert general admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12 with listening attention, when accompanied by an adult. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for seating preference.

At each concert, non-perishable food and cash donations are welcomed, with donations delivered to local food shelves.

For more information, go to www.grassrootsconcerts.org. Visit Grassroots Concerts on Facebook.