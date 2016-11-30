CLC Chamber Singers to host Christmas concert Dec. 1

Admission is $5 for the general public and free for CLC students with ID and students 18 and under.

Choir members include students and community members. Repertoire for the concert includes several carols: "Patapan" (French), "Carol From An Irish Cabin," "Caroling, Caroling," "All On a Christmas Morning," and "We'll Dress the House;" popular holiday favorites: "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year," "Santa Baby," "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch," and a partner song that incorporates "Jingle Bells" with tunes from The Nutcracker.

Refreshments will be served immediately after the concert.