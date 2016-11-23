Tonic Sol-fa to present holiday show Dec. 10

"I Still Believe" is part of a sold-out 25-city holiday tour in the Midwest.

Tonic Sol-fa began at St. John's University in central Minnesota and includes lead vocalist Shaun Johnson, tenor and vocal percussionist Greg Bannwarth, and bassist Jared Dove.

Tonic Sol-fa is in the studio recording its latest album, entitled "Original," a new recording in a catalog of numerous award-winning DVD and CD projects.

Tonic Sol-fa's original songs, arrangements and albums have won numerous contemporary a cappella awards for best pop album, gospel song and Christmas original, have been featured on television and in movies and have garnered numerous positive national reviews.

Tickets for Tonic Sol-fa's holiday show are available from the CLC Box Office at 218-855-8199 or online at www.clcmn.edu/arts.

The performance is sponsored by Essentia Health. The entire season is made possible in part by an operating grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board as part of the Legacy Amendment.