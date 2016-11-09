Search
    Reminders-Nov. 10, 2016

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 1:21 p.m.

    PR Market Square

    The Pine River Market Square, a farmers' and crafters' market, will host an indoor market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at The Warehouse in Pine River, featuring local crafts, baked goods, canned goods, holiday wreaths and fresh produce.

    Church fall dinner

    Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Pine River will host a fall dinner from 5-6:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, featuring a soup and salad buffet with fresh homemade breads, dessert and beverages; a specialty pie and cake auction; turkey, ham and quilt bingo for $1 per game; and youth group activities for kids in all classrooms.

