Reminders-Nov. 3, 2016

Holiday Craft, Bake Sale

The Backus Lions will host their annual Holiday Craft and Bake Sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 5, at Backus City Hall, featuring handcrafted items and homemade baked goods. Raffle tickets will be sold.

Proceeds from this sale benefit the philanthropic activity of the Backus Lions.

Faith in Action

Faith in Action of Cass County will host its annual raffle drawing open house from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Faith in Action office, Hackensack.