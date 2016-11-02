Search
    Reminders-Nov. 3, 2016

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 3:14 p.m.

    Governor's Deer Hunting Opener

    Governor's Deer Hunting Opener events Thursday, Nov. 3, at Breezy Point Resort include a noon-3 p.m Youth Outdoor Expo for Pequot Lakes students; 4-6:30 p.m. Outdoor Expo featuring demonstrations by various vendors and Mystery Box Chef Cook Off; 5 p.m. blaze orange group photo lakeside by Dockside and Bad Axe Award Competition where contestants can test their skills at various events; 4:30 p.m. Welcome to Camp banquet social; and 6:30 p.m. Welcome to Camp dinner and program ($35 per person) featuring a gourmet venison dinner, a chance to participate in raffles and auctions, and a live performance of "Twas the Night Before Deer Camp" by the Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts.

    Holiday Craft, Bake Sale

    The Backus Lions will host their annual Holiday Craft and Bake Sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 5, at Backus City Hall, featuring handcrafted items and homemade baked goods. Raffle tickets will be sold.

    Proceeds from this sale benefit the philanthropic activity of the Backus Lions.

    Faith in Action

    Faith in Action of Cass County will host its annual raffle drawing open house from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Faith in Action office, Hackensack.

