Calendar of events-Nov. 3, 2016
NOVEMBER
3-5 "Flowers for Algernon," 7:30 p.m. each day and 2 p.m. Nov. 5, Brainerd Community Theatre play, Chalberg Theatre, Central Lakes College, Brainerd
3 Cultural Thursday presentation by Ojibwe artist and author Cheryl Minnema, noon, Chalberg Theatre, Central Lakes College, Brainerd
3 Curtis and Loretta perform musical program, 1:30 p.m., Crosslake Community Center
3-6 Governor's Deer Hunting Opener events, Breezy Point Resort
6 Lakes Area Music Festival concert Musica Barocca, 7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Brainerd
4-5 Pequot Lakes Block Party, downtown Pequot Lakes
5 Opening firearms deer hunting
5 Backus Lions Holiday Craft and Bake Sale, 8 a.m.-noon, Backus City Hall
5 Deer Hunter's Dinner, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Maple Hill Lutheran Church, rural Pine River
6 American Boy Choir, 2 p.m., Tornstrom Auditorium, Brainerd
9 Faith in Action of Cass County raffle open house, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Faith in Action office, Hackensack