    Calendar of events-Nov. 3, 2016

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 3:13 p.m.

    NOVEMBER

    3-5 "Flowers for Algernon," 7:30 p.m. each day and 2 p.m. Nov. 5, Brainerd Community Theatre play, Chalberg Theatre, Central Lakes College, Brainerd

    3 Cultural Thursday presentation by Ojibwe artist and author Cheryl Minnema, noon, Chalberg Theatre, Central Lakes College, Brainerd

    3 Curtis and Loretta perform musical program, 1:30 p.m., Crosslake Community Center

    3-6 Governor's Deer Hunting Opener events, Breezy Point Resort

    6 Lakes Area Music Festival concert Musica Barocca, 7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Brainerd

    4-5 Pequot Lakes Block Party, downtown Pequot Lakes

    5 Opening firearms deer hunting

    5 Backus Lions Holiday Craft and Bake Sale, 8 a.m.-noon, Backus City Hall

    5 Deer Hunter's Dinner, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Maple Hill Lutheran Church, rural Pine River

    6 American Boy Choir, 2 p.m., Tornstrom Auditorium, Brainerd

    9 Faith in Action of Cass County raffle open house, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Faith in Action office, Hackensack

