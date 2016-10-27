Calendar of events-Oct. 27, 2016

28 Children's Halloween party, 3-5 p.m., Good Samaritan Society, Pine River

28-29 Haunted Village, sunset-10 p.m., Crosslake Historic Log Village

28 Diana Jones, 7:30 p.m., Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar, Nisswa, Grassroots Concert

29 Saving Hearts Run/Walk for Suicide Prevention, Cuyuna Range Elementary School, Crosby

29 Children's Halloween Party, noon-2 p.m., Crosslake Community Center

29 Nisswa Fire Department haunted barn, 5:30-9 p.m., Zimmerman farm

29 Sultans of String, 7:30 p.m., Chalberg Theatre, Central Lakes College, Cultural Arts Series of the Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center

31 Celebrate Browser's 15th birthday, 2-5 p.m., Pine River Library

31 Halloween candy for children, 3-5 p.m., Echo Publishing office, Pequot Lakes

31 Pequot Lakes Eagles 4-H Club's Halloween Funfest, 4-7 p.m., Pequot Lakes Baptist Church Trailside Center

31 Halloween goodie bags for children, 4:30 p.m.-gone, Pequot Lakes American Legion back doors

31 Haunted house, 6-8 p.m., across from Pine River Library

31 Trunk or Treat, 6-8:30 p.m., Crosslake Lutheran Church

NOVEMBER

2 Curtis and Loretta perform musical program, 11 a.m., Pequot Lakes Library

2-5 "Flowers for Algernon," 7:30 p.m. each day and 2 p.m. Nov. 5, Brainerd Community Theatre play, Chalberg Theatre, Central Lakes College, Brainerd

3 Cultural Thursday presentation by Ojibwe artist and author Cheryl Minnema, noon, Chalberg Theatre, Central Lakes College, Brainerd

3 Curtis and Loretta perform musical program, 1:30 p.m., Crosslake Community Center

3-6 Governor's Deer Hunting Opener events, Breezy Point Resort