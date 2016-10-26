Reminders-Oct. 27, 2016

Concert general admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12 with listening attention, when accompanied by an adult. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

At each concert, non-perishable food and cash donations are welcomed, with donations delivered to local food shelves by Grassroots volunteers.

Browser's birthday

Celebrate Browser, the library cat's 15th birthday from 2-5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at the Pine River Library with cake. No gifts, unless they are cat treats.

Candy buyback

Trick-or-treaters can bring their excess candy to Nisswa Smiles from 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, and receive $1 per pound. The candy will then be shipped to troops overseas via Operation Gratitude, a nonprofit organization based in California.

Each child is eligible to receive $1 per pound up to five pounds for all unopened, uneaten candy. They will be entered in a contest to win a Three Bear Waterpark package or a Zorbaz Pizza Party.

Curtis and Loretta

Curtis and Loretta will present a musical program at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the Pequot Lakes Library. This is a free Legacy program.