The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11-12 and 18-19, and 2 p.m. Nov. 13 and 20.

The plot may be familiar from movies such as "You've Got Mail" and "The Shop around the Corner."

Set in a cosmetics shop in 1934 Budapest, Hungary, it is the story of a pair of "lonely hearts" colleagues and eccentric characters around them.

"This musical was recently revived in a smash Broadway production," said director Michael Sander, Pine River. "It provides a fresh, melody-filled perspective for audiences of all ages."

"She Loves Me" follows nervous saleswoman Amalia and Georg, a shy assistant manager, as they work together while disliking each other from the very beginning. He thinks she's stuck up, and she thinks he's arrogant and mean.

But each rapturously writes to a lonely hearts pen pal when the work day is done, and it doesn't take long for the audience to see that they're in love without realizing it.

Inevitably through some of the most iconic songs in the musical theatre canon ("Vanilla Ice Cream," "She Loves Me," "Will He Like Me?"), Georg and Amalia discover the truth as well and rejoice in their love for each other at the story's sweet and musically delightful conclusion.

Travis Chaput, Aitkin, portrays Georg; Laura Oldham, Baxter, plays Amalia.

Eccentric characters include flirtatious Ilona, played by Laura Marsolek, Brainerd; suave and self-centered salesman Steven (Eric Boyles, Brainerd); fretful, middle-aged salesman Ladislov (Ben Gordon, Pine River); ambitious delivery boy Arpad (Phylipe Bell, Baxter); stern shop owner Maraczek (CJ Anderson, Pequot Lakes); private eye Keller (Peter Herzog, Pequot Lakes); and a smug head waiter (Tim Leagjeld, Pine River).

The cast includes customers, café patrons and carolers played by Gary Binda, Crosslake; Brianna Engels and Heather Pearson, Pequot Lakes; Michelle Glynn, Nisswa; Marjorie Harris, Breezy Point; and Sharon Hartley and Amanda Longie, Baxter.

Tickets are $14 for adults, $12 for seniors (60-plus) and $10 for youth (18-under).

For more information and to purchase tickets (credit cards accepted), go to www.glapa.info or call Pequot Lakes Community Education at 218-568-9200.

Lauren Nickisch, Pequot Lakes, is vocal director. Leagjeld is set designer. Hartley is costumer. Stephanie White, Brainerd, is stage manager and choreographer. Jared Foss, Brainerd, is technical director. Renee Anderson, Pequot Lakes, is rehearsal accompanist. Debra Binda, Crosslake, is accompaniment technician. Gary Binda is props manager.

The performance is sponsored by Breezy Point Resort and presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.