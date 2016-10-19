Search
    Calendar of events-Oct. 20, 2016

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 1:02 p.m.

    OCTOBER

    20 Author and historian Marty Duncan book talk, 2 p.m., Crosslake Library

    20-22, 28-29 Haunted Village, sunset-10 p.m., Crosslake Historic Log Village

    20-21 Haunted Trail, 7-9 p.m., Northland Arboretum, Brainerd

    20-22 Lakes Area Food Shelf Home Tour, Nisswa area

    20-23, 27-30 Geritol Frolics, 7 p.m. Oct. 20 and 29, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 21-23, 27-28 and 30, Franklin Arts Center, Brainerd

    22 Pine River Market Square, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., The Warehouse, Pine River

    22 Kids Halloween Party, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Backus American Legion

    26 Brainerd Lakes Chambers Celebration of Excellence annual dinner, Cragun's Resort

