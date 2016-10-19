Calendar of events-Oct. 20, 2016
OCTOBER
20 Author and historian Marty Duncan book talk, 2 p.m., Crosslake Library
20-22, 28-29 Haunted Village, sunset-10 p.m., Crosslake Historic Log Village
20-21 Haunted Trail, 7-9 p.m., Northland Arboretum, Brainerd
20-22 Lakes Area Food Shelf Home Tour, Nisswa area
20-23, 27-30 Geritol Frolics, 7 p.m. Oct. 20 and 29, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 21-23, 27-28 and 30, Franklin Arts Center, Brainerd
22 Pine River Market Square, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., The Warehouse, Pine River
22 Kids Halloween Party, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Backus American Legion
26 Brainerd Lakes Chambers Celebration of Excellence annual dinner, Cragun's Resort