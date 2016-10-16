Sultans of String to perform at CLC

The concert will feature a repertoire of genre-hopping world music from Celtic reels and flamenco, to Gypsy-jazz, Arabic, Cuban and South Asian rhythms.

Hailing from Toronto, Canada, the award-winning Sultans of String has a new release, "Subcontinental Drift," that features a blend of ragas, reels and rumbas with guest sitar master Anwar Khurshid, featured in the Oscar-winning film "Life of Pi."

The group's CDs have hit No. 1 across Canada on Top Ten national radio charts and have received multiple awards and accolades, including two JUNO (Canada's Grammy) nominations, first place in the ISC (out of 15,000 entries) and two Canadian Folk Music Awards.

Tickets for the Sultans of String concert are available from the CLC Box Office at 218-855-8199 or online at www.clcmn.edu/arts.