Calendar of events - Oct. 13, 2016
OCTOBER
14-15, 20-22, 28-29 Haunted Village, sunset-10 p.m., Crosslake Historic Log Village
15 Fall Arts and Crafts Festival, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Brainerd High School
15 Soups & Sweets fundraiser for Pine River Area Food Shelf, 4-7 p.m., The Warehouse, Pine River
15 "Cinderella" by Continental Ballet Company, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., Chalberg Theatre, Central Lakes College, Brainerd
20 Author and historian Marty Duncan book talk, 2 p.m., Crosslake Library
20-21 Haunted Trail, 7-9 p.m., Northland Arboretum, Brainerd
20-22 Lakes Area Food Shelf Home Tour, Nisswa area
20-23, 27-30 Geritol Frolics, 7 p.m. Oct. 20 and 29, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 21-23, 27-28 and 30, Franklin Arts Center, Brainerd