CLC Performing Arts Center to present 'Cinderella' ballet

The Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center at Central Lakes College will present the Continental Ballet Company's production of "Cinderella" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, in the Chalberg Theatre on the Brainerd campus of CLC.

Continental Ballet Company is a professional touring company based in Bloomington. Founder/director Riet Velthuisen, a native of Holland, choreographed this original production of "Cinderella" to music by Rossini. She carefully selected music she felt would best tell the story of "Cinderella" and was recognized by the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington DC for her efforts.

This production of "Cinderella" is told through the style of classical ballet. There are no speaking parts as dancers use movement to express an emotion or thought. As is typically done with the ballet version of "Cinderella," a couple of the stepfamily females will be danced by men. This adds a touch of humor to the ballet, which brings a strong element of humor to the performance, Patrick Spradlin, the Performing Arts Center director, said in a news release.

The ballet tells the traditional story of "Cinderella," complete with fairies and a handsome prince.

"Cinderella" is not invited to the ball but through her kindness to a stranger, magical events happen that allow her to attend the ball and meet her prince.

Continental Ballet Company was founded in 1988 by Velthuisen, who has danced professionally with several European ballet companies, including the Dutch National Ballet. Velthuisen studied classical ballet in Amsterdam, The Hague and Paris.

Tickets for Cinderella are available online at www.clcmn.edu/arts or from the CLC box office at 218-855-8199.