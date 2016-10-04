Swing band to perform Oct. 8 in Pequot Lakes

The Red Rock Swing Band has a reputation for keeping guests “bopping all night long” with its 17-piece tribute to music made popular by Glenn Miller, Count Basie and others. They will perform Saturday, Oct. 8 in the Pequot Lakes High School Theater. Submitted photo

The Red Rock Swing Band will perform danceable tunes from the golden era of swing at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, in the Pequot Lakes High School auditorium as part of the Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts (GLAPA) 2016-17 season.

This 17-piece band from Woodbury performs a mixture of jazz and jive.

Since its creation in 2003, the band has established a reputation for keeping guests "bopping all night long" via performances at public venues, private parties, weddings, corporate gigs and all-size venues across the Midwest.

Performances include Grand Casino Mille Lacs and Hinckley, Target Field, The Wabasha Street Caves, Como Park Pavilion and a yearly show the first Saturday of each Minnesota State Fair at the DNR Stage.

Tickets are $14 for adults, $12 for seniors (60-plus) and $10 for youth (18-under).

Season tickets for all seven events of the 2016-17 GLAPA season are still available. For information, go to www.glapa.info or call Pequot Lakes Community Education at 218-568-9200.

The performance is sponsored by Nisswa Tax Service.