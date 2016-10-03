The Pequot Lakes Library will host a publication reading of "Fire in the Village: New and Selected Stories" by Anishinabe-Ojibwe storyteller Anne M. Dunn at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the library. The event is free and open to the public.

"Fire in the Village: New and Selected Stories" gathers together 75 stories from Dunn's out-of-print collections and includes 25 new stories. The cover art and interior illustrations were created by Dunn's daughter, Annie Humphrey, who is also a musician and will perform with her mother at the publication event.

Dunn and Humphrey live near the Leech Lake Reservation.

This project was funded in part by a grant from the Anishinabe Fund of the Duluth-Superior Area Community Foundation. "Fire in the Village: New and Selected Stories" is available from local bookstores or through amazon.com for $18.

For more information, contact Holy Cow! Press at 218-724-1653 or holycow@holycowpress.org.