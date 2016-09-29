Garvey to make concert series debut Oct. 7 in Nisswa

Connor Garvey will make his Grassroots Concerts debut at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 in the Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar at Nisswa.

Connor Garvey will make his Grassroots Concerts debut at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, in the Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar in Nisswa.

Garvey is an award-winning singer-songwriter from Portland, Maine, with the amiable presence of an entertainer, the lyrical depth of a poet and the enchantment of a storyteller.

Garvey's interest in music and writing began at a young age. His parents are educators and his father was a songwriter. Growing up in such a musical environment, Garvey developed the firm belief that songwriting is a method for bringing community together and a way for people to explore a greater depth within their own lives.

A combination of songwriting and performance strength has earned Garvey numerous awards, including being named winner of the Kerrville New Folk, Rocky Mountain Folks Fest, SolarFest, Wildflower Art and Music Festival and Maine Songwriters Association songwriting competitions, voted as Most Wanted artist at the Falcon Ridge Folk Festival, nominated for Best Male Performer in the New England Music Awards, and a top new singer songwriter by Sirius XM's The Coffeehouse.

For more on Garvey, go to www.connorgarveysongs.com.

Concert general admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12 with listening attention, when accompanied by an adult. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for seating preference.

At each concert, non-perishable food and cash donations are welcomed, with donations delivered to local food shelves.

The Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar is located in the Journey Church next to the school in Nisswa.

Grassroots Concerts are made possible in part by a grant provided by the Five Wings Arts Council with funds through the Minnesota State Legislature. Grassroots Concerts is a 501c3 nonprofit under the Internal Revenue Code.

For information go to www.grassrootsconcerts.org. Visit Grassroots Concerts on Facebook.