Donna Salli releases first novel

The North Star Press announces the release of "A Notion of Pelicans," a novel by Donna Salli. A book launch celebration will be held from 1-4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, in the Jon Hassler Library at Central Lakes College in Brainerd with a short program at 1:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

Salli recently retired after 19 years at Central Lakes College teaching in the English department. As a recipient of a Five Wings Arts Council grant, Salli attended a novel-writing conference at the Loft Literary Center in Minneapolis that she said was a turning point as she worked on the book. Funding for the grant was from the McKnight Foundation, supplemented by Legacy Funds.

Salli also attended several publishing, writing and book marketing classes through The Crossing Arts Alliance in Brainerd. There she connected with Krista Rolfzen Soukup of Blue Cottage Agency, who serves as her agent and publicist.

Chip Borkenhagen of RiverPlace Press designed the novel's cover, featuring an original painting he created of a stormy lakeshore scene. The book is set in a fictional town on Lake Superior. Other area artists played a role in getting the book to readers. Brainerd's John Erickson photographed Salli's author images, reading the book to get a sense of its tone and themes.

"A Notion of Pelicans" opens with a mysterious appearance by a flock of pelicans, a puzzling encounter that leads Lavinia Hoope Hansen to spearhead the founding of Pelican Church. A hundred years later, the church still draws people with its legend that one of Lavinia's pelicans is still circling overhead, watching.

The novel recounts the events of a day in October, as narrated from the perspectives of four variously quirky women - the pastor's wife, a young actress, a college sociology professor and a businesswoman.

Salli holds a Master of Fine Arts degree in creative writing from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and writes fiction, poetry, essays and plays. Her poems and creative nonfiction essays have appeared in literary journals, magazines, newspapers and anthologies.

She has received regional arts grants, served on poetry grants recommendation panels for the Minnesota State Arts Board, and served as judge and nomination selector for the Minnesota Book Awards.

This project was made possible by a grant provided by the Five Wings Arts Council, with funds from the McKnight Foundation supplemented with Legacy Funds.