Hall of Fame band Rio Nido to take CLC stage

Rio Nido, a Minneapolis-based trio consisting of Tim Sparks, Prudence Johnson and Tom Lieberman will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23 in the Chalberg Theatre on the Brainerd campus at Central Lakes College. The concert is part of the Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center’s Cultural Arts Series. Submitted photo

Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center's Cultural Arts Series fans will take a trip back in time, to the days of classic jazz and swing of the 1930s and '40s, when Rio Nido takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, in the Chalberg Theatre on the Brainerd campus.

Rio Nido is a Minneapolis-based trio. The original trio included Tim Sparks, Prudence Johnson and Tom Lieberman. After garnering regional attention and releasing several records between 1972 and 1986, the group disbanded and each member has gone on to solo careers. They reunited last December and are performing throughout Minnesota and the upper Midwest.

Rio Nido was inducted into the Minnesota Rock and Country Hall of Fame in April 2007.

Tickets fare available online at www.clcmn.edu/arts or through the CLC box office at 218-855-8199.