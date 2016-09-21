Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    CLC band rehearsals under way

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 2:26 p.m.

    The Central Lakes College Community Band meets Monday nights through the fall season in the Rehearsal Hall at Central Lakes College in Brainerd. A concert is scheduled Nov 15.

    Membership is open to interested musicians from high school grade 11 to any age on up. Anyone who play a brass, woodwind or percussion instrument can join.

    There also is an optional performing tour of Ireland this summer, and there are a few spots open. For more information, contact Steve Anderson at SAnderson@clcmn.edu or 218-831-3652.

    Explore related topics:lifestylesentertainmentCentral Lakes CollegeCLC
    Advertisement
    randomness