CLC band rehearsals under way

The Central Lakes College Community Band meets Monday nights through the fall season in the Rehearsal Hall at Central Lakes College in Brainerd. A concert is scheduled Nov 15.

Membership is open to interested musicians from high school grade 11 to any age on up. Anyone who play a brass, woodwind or percussion instrument can join.

There also is an optional performing tour of Ireland this summer, and there are a few spots open. For more information, contact Steve Anderson at SAnderson@clcmn.edu or 218-831-3652.