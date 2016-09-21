Grassroots concerts to present Colin Gilmore Sept. 23

Colin Gilmore will play the first of five Friday night Grassroots Concerts at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23 in the Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar in the Journey Church next to the school in Nisswa.

While touring across the United States, Japan and Italy, Gilmore will make his debut in the nonprofit series. People may be familiar with his musician-father, Jimmie Dale.

Gilmore developed a taste for Buddy Holly, Townes Van Zandt and bands like The Clash and The Pogues. For 14 years, Gilmore has been writing songs and playing under his own name.

His second album is "Goodnight Lane."

Guitarist Jason Bennett will accompany Gilmore for this show. For more on Gilmore, go to www.colingilmore.com.

Concert general admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12 with listening attention, when accompanied by an adult. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for seating preference.

At each concert, non-perishable food and cash donations are welcomed, with donations delivered to local food shelves.

For more information, go to www.grassrootsconcerts.org. Visit Grassroots Concerts on Facebook.

The rest of the fall schedule:

Oct. 7: Connor Garvey (connorgarveysongs.com).

Oct. 28: Diana Jones (dianajonesmusic.com).

Nov. 18: John Gorka (johngorka.com).

Dec. 9: Joe Newberry (joenewberry.me) and April Verch (aprilverch.com).