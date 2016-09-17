Search
    Calendar of Events-Sept. 15, 2016

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 11:34 a.m.

    WEEKLY

    Thursdays: Nisswa Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Nisswa American Legion

    Fridays: Pine River Market Square farmers market, 2:30-5:30 p.m., downtown

    Saturdays: Ideal Green Market Co-op Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

    SEPTEMBER

    15 Happy Dancing Turtle Family Adventure Club, Geocaching Extravaganza, HUG campus

    15 Fall Has It All kickoff, Walker/Longville/Hackensack

    17 Rotary Ride for Clean Water, Baxter

    17 Nisswa Fire Department pancake breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., fire hall

    17 Nisswa Fall Festival & Smokin' Hot BBQ Challenge, all day, downtown Nisswa

    17 Lunch with Paul Bunyan, noon-1:30 p.m., & "Bunyan Boys Join the Military" by storyteller Mary Schmidt, 1:30-3 p.m., Ideal Township Hall, honoring and benefiting veterans

    17 Larry Yazzie of Native Pride Productions, 2:30 p.m., The Warehouse, Pine River

    17 Homebrook Township annual picnic, noon-2 p.m., town hall

    21 Nisswa Chamber Pretty Good Golf Tournament

    22 Presentation by Kevin Schwendinger, who is biking from Bemidji to Dubuque, Iowa, 10 a.m., Pequot Lakes Library

    22 Nisswa Chamber Fall Dinner & Citizen of the Year celebration, Grand View Lodge

    22-24 Crosslake Days

