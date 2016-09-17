Calendar of Events-Sept. 15, 2016
WEEKLY
Thursdays: Nisswa Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Nisswa American Legion
Fridays: Pine River Market Square farmers market, 2:30-5:30 p.m., downtown
Saturdays: Ideal Green Market Co-op Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
SEPTEMBER
15 Happy Dancing Turtle Family Adventure Club, Geocaching Extravaganza, HUG campus
15 Fall Has It All kickoff, Walker/Longville/Hackensack
17 Rotary Ride for Clean Water, Baxter
17 Nisswa Fire Department pancake breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., fire hall
17 Nisswa Fall Festival & Smokin' Hot BBQ Challenge, all day, downtown Nisswa
17 Lunch with Paul Bunyan, noon-1:30 p.m., & "Bunyan Boys Join the Military" by storyteller Mary Schmidt, 1:30-3 p.m., Ideal Township Hall, honoring and benefiting veterans
17 Larry Yazzie of Native Pride Productions, 2:30 p.m., The Warehouse, Pine River
17 Homebrook Township annual picnic, noon-2 p.m., town hall
21 Nisswa Chamber Pretty Good Golf Tournament
22 Presentation by Kevin Schwendinger, who is biking from Bemidji to Dubuque, Iowa, 10 a.m., Pequot Lakes Library
22 Nisswa Chamber Fall Dinner & Citizen of the Year celebration, Grand View Lodge
22-24 Crosslake Days