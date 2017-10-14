Card games: Oct. 14, 2017
500 scores
1 p.m. Tuesdays
Pine River American Legion
Tuesday, Oct. 3
Maryann Erickson, 4300; Jim Olson, 3780; Joe Styndl, 3630; Ed Kloncz, 3540; Shirley Dullum, 3250; Bill Ellis, 3240.
Wally Anderson won the door prize.
Bridge scores
Monday, Oct. 2
Jenkins VFW, 11 a.m.
Bruce Peck, 5360; Peter Graves, 5230; Jo Bonestroo, 4820.
Tuesday, Oct. 3
Whitefish Golf Club, 6 p.m.
Lois Steffen and Charles Ready, 69.5; Jim Thompson and Eddey Stroschein, 68; Emily Schuldt and Ginny Hersey, 64.5.
Wednesday, Oct. 4
Maucieri's, 11 a.m.
Bruce Peck, 5820; Karen Kuritz, 5340; Jo Bonestroo, 5220; Lori McCormick, 5150.
Thursday, Oct. 5
Whitefish Golf Club, 6 p.m.
Lois Steffen and Charles Ready, 49; Bruce Peck and Joe Heal, 40; Jim Thompson and Tom McGrath, 37.5.
Friday, Oct. 6
Crosslake Community Center, 1 p.m.
Bruce Peck, 4860; Florence DeLong, 3510; Pat Herrick, 3500; Barbara Legas and Carolyn Thompson, both 4390.
Anyone interested in joining any of the bridge games can contact Jim Thompson at 218-543-4688. Anyone interested in joining the bridge game at the Crosslake Community Center can call the center at 218-692-4271.