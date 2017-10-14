Search
    Card games: Oct. 14, 2017

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 6:30 a.m.

    500 scores

    1 p.m. Tuesdays

    Pine River American Legion

    Tuesday, Oct. 3

    Maryann Erickson, 4300; Jim Olson, 3780; Joe Styndl, 3630; Ed Kloncz, 3540; Shirley Dullum, 3250; Bill Ellis, 3240.

    Wally Anderson won the door prize.

    Bridge scores

    Monday, Oct. 2

    Jenkins VFW, 11 a.m.

    Bruce Peck, 5360; Peter Graves, 5230; Jo Bonestroo, 4820.

    Tuesday, Oct. 3

    Whitefish Golf Club, 6 p.m.

    Lois Steffen and Charles Ready, 69.5; Jim Thompson and Eddey Stroschein, 68; Emily Schuldt and Ginny Hersey, 64.5.

    Wednesday, Oct. 4

    Maucieri's, 11 a.m.

    Bruce Peck, 5820; Karen Kuritz, 5340; Jo Bonestroo, 5220; Lori McCormick, 5150.

    Thursday, Oct. 5

    Whitefish Golf Club, 6 p.m.

    Lois Steffen and Charles Ready, 49; Bruce Peck and Joe Heal, 40; Jim Thompson and Tom McGrath, 37.5.

    Friday, Oct. 6

    Crosslake Community Center, 1 p.m.

    Bruce Peck, 4860; Florence DeLong, 3510; Pat Herrick, 3500; Barbara Legas and Carolyn Thompson, both 4390.

    Anyone interested in joining any of the bridge games can contact Jim Thompson at 218-543-4688. Anyone interested in joining the bridge game at the Crosslake Community Center can call the center at 218-692-4271.

