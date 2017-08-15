Fit Tip: Don't be a couch potato

Yoga is a peaceful and joyful state of mind. Yoga is overall conditioning with meditation, learning how to breathe properly, practicing balance along with poses strengthening the body. Just about anyone can do yoga.

The above classes are offered at the Crosslake Community Center in Crosslake. Our classes are for all ages and are energetic and fun with healthy information about keeping our bodies strong and able.

More information is available at the community center or feel free to call me at 218-821-1158.

So, there you have it from the heart, literally!