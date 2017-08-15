Fit Tip: Don't be a couch potato
A couch potato is a person who spends much time sitting or lying down, usually watching television. Are you a couch potato?
Aerobics fitness is one of the most important components of physical fitness. The other components are muscular strength and endurance, flexibility and low back function, which all lead to cardiovascular fitness activities.
Yoga is a peaceful and joyful state of mind. Yoga is overall conditioning with meditation, learning how to breathe properly, practicing balance along with poses strengthening the body. Just about anyone can do yoga.
The above classes are offered at the Crosslake Community Center in Crosslake. Our classes are for all ages and are energetic and fun with healthy information about keeping our bodies strong and able.
More information is available at the community center or feel free to call me at 218-821-1158.
So, there you have it from the heart, literally!