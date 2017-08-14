The Pine River-Backus Family Center started as a children's initiative in 1996 and has expanded programming through the years as different areas of need presented themselves. We are continually assessing our ever-changing social environment and identifying unique

challenges. Then a strategic plan is developed and an action plan implemented.

The Pine River-Backus Family Center works in partnership with many human service providers and other family centers in Cass County. Leslie Bouchonville, our executive director, has been overseeing operations for 21 of our 21 years.

When Leslie was asked what is the overall goal of the family center, she responded: "All families have what they need to reach their full potential and contribute to their community."

That is completing the circle from needing help to helping others.

The Pine River-Backus Family Center receives some funding for specific programs from Cass

County and through grants, but we also depend on the kindness of our friends who work and live (and play) in our communities.

A healthy community is an asset for everyone who loves living the small town life in Pine River and Backus. Please show your appreciation for the Pine River-Backus Family Center's role in your community.

Donations can be sent to Pine River-Backus Family Center, P.O. Box 1, Pine River, MN 56474. The coffee pot is always on so you can drop your donation at 245 Barclay Ave., Pine River, or just stop by for a visit.

Want to become a volunteer or a board member? Call us at 218-587-4292 to learn more.