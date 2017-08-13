Senior Menus: Aug. 14-18, 2017

Meals on Wheels are available for homebound seniors in area communities.

In Pine River, meals are served at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave. To make a reservation or for Meals on Wheels information, call 218-587-2921.

In Crosslake, meals are served at the Crosslake Community Center, 14126 Daggett Pine Road. To make a reservation by noon a day in advance or for Meals on Wheels information, call 218-692-4271. Menus are subject to change.

Meals are served with bread, margarine and low-fat milk.

Aug. 14-18

Monday

Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, country blend vegetables, pineapple.

Tuesday

Barbecue pork, potato salad, cauliflower, bun, fruit crisp.

Wednesday

Baked rigatoni and beef, corn, fruit salad, pudding.

Thursday

Pub house fish, macaroni and cheese, peas, pears, raspberry parfait dessert.

Friday

Chicken salad, tossed salad and dressing, fresh fruit, bun, blondie bar.