    Card games: Aug. 13, 2017

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 8:30 a.m.

    500 scores

    1 p.m. Tuesdays

    Pine River American Legion

    Tuesday, Aug. 1

    Dian Ehrenberg, 3640; Lila Kersey, 2910; Joanne Cloutier, 2910; Jim Olson, 2610; Delores Flategraff, 2560.

    Bill Ellis won the door prize.

    Bridge scores

    Monday, July 31

    Jenkins VFW, 11 a.m.

    Jo Bonestroo, 6150; Dick Dietz, 6010; Tom Zweiner, 4630.

    Tuesday, Aug. 1

    Whitefish Golf Club, 6 p.m.

    Duplicate

    North/South: Betty Moynagh and Kerry Holloway, 188; Jim Thompson and Lane Weber, 168; Enga Wodziak and Jean Freytag, 163.5.

    East/West: Shirley Rinehart and Florence DeLong, 167.5; Don and Sharon Berglund, 154; Al and Rose Ann Stans, 149.5.

    Wednesday, Aug. 2

    Maucieri's, 11 a.m.

    Florence DeLong, 6560; Jim Thompson, 6280; Larry Fleer, 6130; Donna Fleer, 5820.

    Thursday, Aug. 3

    Ideal Town Hall, 6 p.m.

    Duplicate

    North/South: Betty Moynagh and Kerry Holloway, 144; Lois Steffen and Terri Steffen, 127.5; Joanne Miller and Pat Nentl, 127; Jim Thompson and Eddey Stroschein, 111.2.

    East/West: Chris and Diana Brown, 147.5; Tom McGrath and Florence DeLong, 140; Carol and Greg Lindahl, 117; Mary Rodeberg and Carol Johnson, 116.

    Friday, Aug. 4

    Crosslake Community Center, 1 p.m.

    Larry Fleer, 5610; Bill Herrick, 5560; Barb Grove, 5460.

    Anyone interested in joining any of the bridge games can contact Jim Thompson at 218-543-4688. Anyone interested in joining the bridge game at the Crosslake Community Center can call the center at 218-692-4271.

