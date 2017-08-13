Card games: Aug. 13, 2017

Bill Ellis won the door prize.

Bridge scores

Monday, July 31

Jenkins VFW, 11 a.m.

Jo Bonestroo, 6150; Dick Dietz, 6010; Tom Zweiner, 4630.

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Whitefish Golf Club, 6 p.m.

Duplicate

North/South: Betty Moynagh and Kerry Holloway, 188; Jim Thompson and Lane Weber, 168; Enga Wodziak and Jean Freytag, 163.5.

East/West: Shirley Rinehart and Florence DeLong, 167.5; Don and Sharon Berglund, 154; Al and Rose Ann Stans, 149.5.

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Maucieri's, 11 a.m.

Florence DeLong, 6560; Jim Thompson, 6280; Larry Fleer, 6130; Donna Fleer, 5820.

Thursday, Aug. 3

Ideal Town Hall, 6 p.m.

Duplicate

North/South: Betty Moynagh and Kerry Holloway, 144; Lois Steffen and Terri Steffen, 127.5; Joanne Miller and Pat Nentl, 127; Jim Thompson and Eddey Stroschein, 111.2.

East/West: Chris and Diana Brown, 147.5; Tom McGrath and Florence DeLong, 140; Carol and Greg Lindahl, 117; Mary Rodeberg and Carol Johnson, 116.

Friday, Aug. 4

Crosslake Community Center, 1 p.m.

Larry Fleer, 5610; Bill Herrick, 5560; Barb Grove, 5460.

Anyone interested in joining any of the bridge games can contact Jim Thompson at 218-543-4688. Anyone interested in joining the bridge game at the Crosslake Community Center can call the center at 218-692-4271.